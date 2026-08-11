Former NFL QB Derek Carr joins UCLA staff as adviser

UCLA has added former NFL quarterback Derek Carr to its coaching staff as a special adviser to head coach Bob Chesney.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection will assist the Bruins' offensive staff with game-planning strategy and work with the quarterbacks, the school announced Monday.

"We are excited to welcome Derek to our program," Chesney said. "He has played the quarterback position at a high level for more than a decade, and his experience, leadership and football knowledge will be an incredible resource for our coaching staff and student-athletes. What stands out most is his passion for the game and his commitment to developing young people. Derek will have a tremendous impact on our players and is a great addition to our program."

Carr, 35, is a California native who played college football at hometown Fresno State before being drafted in the second round by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2014.

Bruins general manager Darrick Yray was an offensive assistant and assistant director of football operations at Fresno State during Carr's time with the Bulldogs.

"I've known Darrick for a long time and have great respect for the work he's done throughout his career," Carr said. "The opportunity to help Coach Chesney, the staff and the quarterbacks at UCLA was one that really excited me. I'm looking forward to sharing my experiences and helping support the program in any way I can."

Following 11 seasons with the Raiders (2014-22) and New Orleans Saints (2023-24), Carr retired from the NFL prior to the start of the 2025 season. He threw for 41,245 yards and 257 touchdowns against 112 interceptions in 169 career games.

UCLA opens its first season under Chesney on Sept. 5 at California. Chesney was 21-6 over the past two seasons as the head coach at James Madison and led the Dukes to the College Football Playoff in 2025.