Jets CB Qwan'tez Stiggers 'good' after leaving practice in ambulance

New York Jets cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers left Tuesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an ambulance after collapsing on the sideline.

"He came to the sideline after a play and he actually fell out," Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters. "The good thing is he was conscious. ... He was able to talk. ... For the most part, he's good."

Glenn said he planned to visit Stiggers in the hospital this afternoon. He also praised the team's medical staff for a prompt response to the situation.

"Our guys did a hell of a job. ... They took the necessary steps just to make sure that we do everything we can to be on board when it comes to those situations," Glenn said.

Observers said concerned players gathered around Stiggers, 24, as he received treatment, which included IV fluids.

The joint practice reportedly featured multiple fights between the two teams. The Jets host the Buccaneers for the preseason opener on Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Jets in 2024, Stiggers has recorded 35 tackles, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 29 career games (five starts). He has played 297 snaps on defense and 503 on special teams.