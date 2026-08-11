Matt LaFleur: Packers RB Josh Jacobs out 'at least this week'

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains sidelined with a groin injury and won't be a full participant in training camp workouts any time soon.

Head coach Matt LaFleur gave a general timeline of "at least this week" when asked how long Jacobs could be limited. He participated in a training group on a side field on Tuesday.

MarShawn Lloyd has been a bright spot in training camp, LaFleur said, and is likely to work with the No. 1 offense in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. LaFleur said starting quarterback Jordan Love also would be available for the game.

Limited by injuries, the 28-year-old Lloyd has only six regular-season carries for 15 yards since being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jacobs dealt with numerous injuries last season, finishing with 929 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns in 15 games (all starts). He also had 36 receptions for 282 yards and a score.

Signed to a four-year, $48 million deal in 2024, Jacobs is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2020, 2022, 2024). He also was a first-team All Pro in 2022, when he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 yards as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacobs, 28, has rushed for 7,803 yards on 1,840 attempts with 74 touchdowns in 105 career games (104 starts) with the Raiders and Packers. He has 269 catches for 2,072 yards and two scores.

The Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft.