Northwestern receives $35M donation for football program

Northwestern's football program received a $35 million football-focused donation over the next three years, the university announced Tuesday.

The gift comes from the family of Liz and Dick Uihlein, with the school website saying the intention is that it supports "student-athlete development, operational priorities, recruiting, and strategic investments designed to position Northwestern Football for sustained success in the Big Ten and on the national stage."

Northwestern is set to debut the new Ryan Field in primetime on Friday, Oct. 2, when the Wildcats open Big Ten play against Penn State. The privately funded stadium cost more than $850 million,

"We are so grateful for Pat and Shirley Ryan's contributions to Northwestern and Chicago and want to follow their lead," Liz and Dick Uihlein said in a statement. "As multigenerational Chicagoans, we love this city and want to see it thrive. To us, Northwestern University is Chicago. Chicago loves sports and we need Wildcat Football to be competitive. We are pleased to support the university as it enters an exciting new era."

Said Northwestern athletic director Mark Jackson: "We are deeply grateful to the Uihlein family for their extraordinary generosity and commitment to Northwestern University. Their support will help us continue building a program that delivers an exceptional student-athlete experience while competing at the highest level of college football."

Northwestern finished the 2025 season with a 7-6 record, making a bowl for the second time in three seasons under head coach David Braun.