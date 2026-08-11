Rams WR Puka Nacua exits practice due to groin injury

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua left a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys early due to injury on Tuesday, with NFL Network reporting Nacua experienced groin soreness.

Head coach Sean McVay offered little about Nacua's status afterward other than he was "not able to finish practice."

Nacua, 25, is a budding star entering his fourth year in the league (all with the Rams), after he led the NFL with 129 receptions last year for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns.

New acquisition Myles Garrett, meanwhile, sat out Rams practice for the second day in a row due to swelling in his knee. McVay did not reveal which knee was bothering Garrett, but the seven-time Pro Bowl honoree was seen at practice wearing a sleeve on his left leg.

The Rams traded with the Cleveland Browns in the offseason to land Garrett -- the two-time and reigning Defensive Player of the Year and new single-season sack record-holder with 23.

"He's still got a little swelling in that knee, but he said, 'I'm feeling about 85%,'" McVay said. "I don't know what 100% is going to look like, but it must be pretty good if that's 85%. ... We're getting to learn him. He's so tough. He wanted to be able to be out there, but listening to (the Rams' head of sports medicine) and just kind of erring on the side of caution.

"When he's been out there, he has certainly made his impact felt, but we want to make sure that when he returns to play, he's able to return to full performance and feel like himself."