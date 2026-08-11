Ravens CB Nate Wiggins injures leg, carted off practice field

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was carted off the field after sustaining a left leg injury during Tuesday's practice.

Wiggins got his feet tangled with rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane during one-on-one drills. The former was in visible pain and struggled to put weight on his injured leg while heading into the team facility.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told reporters that Wiggins was undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury.

"I don't have a ton of information yet," Minter said. "... I think there's optimism."

Wiggins, 22, started all 17 games last season, recording 76 tackles and three interceptions.

He has 109 tackles, four interceptions -- including one returned for a touchdown -- and one forced fumble in 32 career games (23 starts). He was selected by Baltimore with the 30th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson.