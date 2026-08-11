Report: Chiefs bringing back DE Emmanuel Ogbah

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old free agent previously played for the Chiefs during the 2019 season that ended with a win in Super Bowl LIV.

Ogbah recorded 15 tackles in 13 games (three starts) during his lone season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025.

He has 48 sacks, 116 quarterback hits, 332 tackles, nine forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 136 career games (90 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2016-18), Chiefs, Miami Dolphins (2020-24) and Jaguars.

The Browns selected Ogbah with the first pick of the second round in the 2016 NFL Draft.