Saints DE Cameron Jordan (hamstring) to miss 'a little' time

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will "miss a little bit of time" with a hamstring injury, head coach Kellen Moore confirmed Tuesday.

Jordan, who turned 37 last month, signed a one-year deal in June to play his 16th and what he called his "final season" with the Saints in 2026.

He sustained the injury last week and Moore said there is a possibility it could linger into the regular season, which begins on Sept. 13 against the host Detroit Lions.

"We'll see," Moore said, per NOLA.com. "It could possibly get into the season, but you never know. So these things, you've just got to have some patience with it, let it take its course and we'll collect more and more information as we go."

Jordan is one of the most durable players in NFL history, having missed only two games -- one with an injury and one due to COVID -- since New Orleans drafted him in the first round in 2011.

Jordan had 10.5 sacks last year and ranks 17th on the NFL's all-time list with 132 sacks in 243 career games. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection became the franchise leader in sacks in 2025.