Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori passes physical

"I think the best way to describe it is something that he's been dealing with since the Super Bowl, he was able to perform, like able to train, do some things in the offseason program, but just got to the point where it was the best for him for the long term, just to go ahead and get it fixed," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said at the beginning of training camp. "And so that's what we all decided to do. It's really the best thing for him, for now and the foreseeable future, for the rest of his career."