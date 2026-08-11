Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers willing, not eager, to play vs. Packers, Jordan Love

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is willing but nowhere near eager to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers and protege-turned-replacement Jordan Love.

After the Packers committed to Love suiting up for the game, Rodgers said on Tuesday he would play if head coach Mike McCarthy decides he should.

Rodgers also referred to preseason games as "not real football." He hasn't played a preseason snap since 2023 and in his 22nd NFL season on a second tour in McCarthy's offensive scheme, Rodgers won't be knocking down his coach's door to get a few extra snaps.

Rodgers said there is no added incentive to take the field against the Packers and Love in the first of two consecutive home preseason games.

"If I do, great. If not, great," Rodgers said.

Under then-head coach Mike Tomlin, Rodgers did not play a snap in the 2025 preseason, then had a four-TD game in Week 1 of the regular season.

McCarthy said historically, from Brett Favre in Green Bay to Dak Prescott in Dallas and Rodgers between, he's never had a QB that "didn't want to play."

"It comes down to my decision, but we've been talking about playing or not playing since he signed," McCarthy said.