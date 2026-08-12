'Contract or not,' Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon eyes season ahead

Star cornerback Devon Witherspoon said he plans to focus on the upcoming season despite being unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection in as many seasons, Witherspoon has been with the team during the offseason.

"We got a long season ahead of us, contract or not," he said Tuesday. "We still got to play football at the end of the day. We have to be out there and be prepared. If you're not practicing, you're not getting ready for the season because everybody else in the league is practicing and they're getting better. That's where my mind is at right now. I'm focused on what I need to do right now, I'm not really worried about anything else."

The defending champion Seahawks exercised Witherspoon's fifth-year option in March, which will pay him about $21.2 million in 2027. He is due a base salary of $1.145 million in 2026.

Witherspoon, 25, was the fifth overall pick from Illinois in 2023. He has 249 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions in 43 games (42 starts) for Seattle. He also had a sack in the 29-13 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Witherspoon returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown against the New York Giants during his 2023 rookie campaign.