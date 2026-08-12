Cowboys ($15.5B) once again top NFL team valuations

The Dallas Cowboys remain the NFL's most valuable franchise at $15.5 billion, according to Sportico's annual valuation list released Wednesday.

The number represents a 21% increase from last year.

While profitable off the field, Jerry Jones' Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since Jan. 28, 1996.

The Los Angeles Rams ($12.7 billion) and New York Giants ($12 billion) are second and third, respectively, on the list.

In total, nine NFL clubs are valued at least $10 billion. The group includes the New England Patriots ($10.4), New York Jets ($10.35), Philadelphia Eagles ($10.31), Miami Dolphins ($10.25), San Francisco 49ers ($10.21) and Las Vegas Raiders ($10.1).

The Atlanta Falcons are inching closer to that mark at $9.78 billion. The Washington Commanders ($9.64) and Super Bowl-winning Seahawks ($9.61) round out the top 12, with Seattle seeing a 46% leap from last year.

The Cincinnati Bengals ranked last in the 32-team league at $7.4 billion.

Per Sportico, the average NFL team is now worth $9.34 billion -- an increase from $7.13 billion last year.