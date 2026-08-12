Ex-NFL reporter Michele Tafoya wins Minnesota GOP primary (NFL)

Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; NBC Sports commentator Michele Tafoya after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

NFL

Ex-NFL reporter Michele Tafoya wins Minnesota GOP primary

By Field Level Media

Aug 12, 20266 hours ago

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya will be the Republican candidate for Minnesota's open seat in the U.S. Senate this November.

Tafoya, 61, received 52% of the vote in Tuesday night's GOP primary and will take on Minnesota's Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. The winner will fill the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat.

Tafoya, who worked as a sideline reporter for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" from 2011-21, said Minnesotans are tired of corruption scandals and ready to elect their first Republican candidate to a statewide office since 2006.

"We've had a crisis of leadership here. We've seen what career politicians have done in this state," she told reporters after casting her ballot on Tuesday. "They've brought us to a place of national embarrassment, and this state is ready for change."

President Donald Trump did not endorse a candidate in the Republican primary. Adam Schwarze finished second with 24% of the vote and former NBA player Royce White was third with 11%.

Tafoya also worked as a sideline reporter for "Monday Night Football" on ESPN and ABC from 2004-10. She won five Sports Emmy Awards.

--Field Level Media

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