Jonas Brothers to headline NFL halftime show in Melbourne

The multi-platinum Jonas Brothers will headline the halftime show during the 2026 NFL Melbourne game pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams next month, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Per the league, the performance by Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will be the first of seven halftime shows across the 2026 NFL International Games. The NFL will announce the other artists in the coming weeks.

"We couldn't be more excited to perform at halftime during the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. "Playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of such passionate Australian fans is an incredible honor. We can't wait to be part of this historic moment and celebrate with everyone in the stadium and watching around the world."

The game will kick off on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:35 a.m. local time, which will be Thursday, Sept. 10, at 8:35 p.m. ET in the United States.

The halftime performance will stream live globally on Netflix.

"Bringing the first-ever NFL regular season game to Australia is a landmark moment for the league, and we are committed to creating an entertainment experience that reflects the scale and significance of the occasion," said Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation and entertainment at the NFL.

"The Jonas Brothers are global entertainers whose music connects across generations, making them the ideal artists to help us celebrate this historic game in Melbourne. We look forward to delivering a memorable halftime performance for our fans in Australia and those watching around the world."

The Jonas Brothers have sold more than 20 million albums and earned two Grammy Award nominations.