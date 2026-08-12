Report: Panthers agree to deal with veteran TE Darren Waller

Tight end Darren Waller, who made a comeback with the Miami Dolphins last year after a year of retirement, agreed to a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old veteran was a popular red-zone target in Miami, snagging six touchdown receptions over nine games. He had 24 receptions overall for 283 yards.

The Waller signing creates a reunion with Panthers assistant coach Darrell Bevell, Miami's passing game coordinator a season ago.

Waller battled injuries in 2025, continuing a trend from his previous three NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders (2021-22) and the New York Giants (2023). He did not play in 2024.

Before that, Waller had emerged as one of the league's biggest threats at the position for the Raiders, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, including a 107-catch season in 2020 that resulted in a Pro Bowl nod.

Waller was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Georgia Tech, and he spent two seasons in Baltimore.

In 95 career NFL games (66 starts), Waller has 374 catches for 4,407 yards and 26 touchdowns.