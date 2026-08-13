49ers WR Ricky Pearsall on recovery: 'Road back starts now'

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall said Thursday that he is ready to tackle his expected nine-month recovery following knee surgery.

"Nothing to be disappointed about. No regrets. No what ifs. Just peace in the midst of yet another trial, knowing I did everything I could," Pearsall wrote on Instagram. "I gave myself time to disconnect from the world, process everything, and shift my focus toward what's ahead over these next 9 months."

Pearsall, a 2024 first-round pick, experienced pain and swelling in his knee earlier last week at training camp. He initially sustained the injury in Week 4 last season and wound up appearing in only nine games.

The 49ers placed Pearsall on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday.

Through his first two seasons, Pearsall has recorded 67 catches for 928 yards and three scores in 20 contests.

Pearsall, 25, wrote that he's confident he's going to get back on the field for the 2027 season.

"The road back starts now," he wrote. "I'm ready for every part of it. Every early morning. Every setback. Every small win nobody sees. Every step that gets me closer to stepping back on that field. Thank you to everyone who supports me, and even more to the ones who doubt me."