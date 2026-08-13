Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) week-to-week

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury, head coach Dave Canales said Thursday.

"It's a legit hamstring (injury). It's week-to-week right now, the way we see it," Canales said. "... So, we're gonna get him some treatment. Very confident he'll be ready for Game 1. Trying to get him out there sooner than that. We'll be smart about it. We'll get him back at the appropriate time."

Fellow running back Jonathon Brooks is expected to receive significant action in Carolina's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Hubbard, 27, followed up recorded career-high totals in rushing yards (1,195), rushing touchdowns (10) and catches (43) in 15 games (all starts) in 2024 by totaling 511 rushing yards and one score in 15 games (six starts) in 2025.

The Alberta native has rushed for 3,686 yards with 23 touchdowns to go along with 151 catches for 972 yards and five scores in 79 career games (45 starts) with Carolina. He was selected by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.