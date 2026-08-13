Reports: Army, Jeff Monken near five-year extension

Army coach Jeff Monken will sign a five-year contract extension prior to the start of the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

Monken, 59, has 89 wins in 12 seasons. Last season, he led the Black Knights to a 7-6 record plus a victory in the Fenway Bowl, the seventh bowl appearance in the past 10 seasons.

He has led the Army to a record over .500 seven times. That includes three 10-win seasons and five seasons with nine or more victories.

ESPN reported the new deal extends Monken's stay at Army through the 2030 season.

He has an 89-63 record and is the second-winningest coach in Army history behind Red Blaik (121 from 1941-58).

Army kicks off the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against Bryant.

Monken is the cousin of Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken.