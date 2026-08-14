Cardinals rookie G Chase Bisontis nursing knee injury

Arizona Cardinals rookie guard Chase Bisontis could be sidelined an extended period of time.

Bisontis was carted to the locker room Thursday night after a Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman fell on his left knee during the third quarter of Arizona's 27-14 preseason victory.

"Not good," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of the injury to Bisontis, who is competing with Isaiah Adams for the starting job at right guard.

Bisontis, 22, will undergo further tests on his ailing knee.

The Cardinals selected Bisontis in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. Arizona played Thursday without rookie third-round pick Carson Beck. The quarterback competing for the starting job was injured in the preseason opener against the Panthers in Canton, Ohio.