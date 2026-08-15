Bengals veteran DT B.J. Hill cleared to start practicing (NFL)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) prepares to take the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime.

NFL

Bengals veteran DT B.J. Hill cleared to start practicing

By Field Level Media

Aug 15, 20266 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill passed a physical exam and was cleared to return to practice Saturday.

The 31-year-old veteran was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list on July 25 following offseason ankle surgery.

Hill, who is entering his sixth season with the Bengals, started all 17 games last season and recorded four sacks, nine quarterback hits and 66 tackles.

He has posted 27.5 sacks, 75 QB hits, 407 tackles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 129 career games (84 starts) with the New York Giants (2018-20) and Bengals. New York drafted him in the third round in 2018.

--Field Level Media

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