Bengals veteran DT B.J. Hill cleared to start practicing

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill passed a physical exam and was cleared to return to practice Saturday.

The 31-year-old veteran was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list on July 25 following offseason ankle surgery.

Hill, who is entering his sixth season with the Bengals, started all 17 games last season and recorded four sacks, nine quarterback hits and 66 tackles.

He has posted 27.5 sacks, 75 QB hits, 407 tackles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 129 career games (84 starts) with the New York Giants (2018-20) and Bengals. New York drafted him in the third round in 2018.