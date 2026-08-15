Cards RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out at least one week

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will be out at least one week with an ankle injury, head coach Mike LaFleur said on Saturday.

Per LaFleur, Love was a "little more sore" than expected after Arizona's 27-14 preseason victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. The coach initially told reporters after the game that Love could've gone back into the contest if needed. Love turned 11 carries into 58 yards during the game.

Also on Saturday, LaFleur said rookie guard Chase Bisontis will head to injured reserve. Bisontis tore his MCL after Raiders defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland fell on his left knee on Thursday.

"He'll be out for a good amount of time, if not the whole year," LaFleur said. "(Stinks) for him. Always think about the player first. (Stinks) for the Cardinals, too. He's a good player but more importantly you hate it for the player."

Love, the third overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, will sit out next Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Love, 21, was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season at Notre Dame, finishing third behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia. He won the Doak Walker Award as the top running back in college football.

He racked up 199 carries for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as 27 receptions for 280 yards and three TDs in 2025. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry and his 21 total touchdowns broke the Fighting Irish's single-season record set by Jerome Bettis (20) in 1991.

The Cardinals selected Bisontis, 22, in the second round (34th overall) out of Texas A&M.