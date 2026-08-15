Jets QB Geno Smith day-to-day after missing start

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was scratched from the team's preseason opener on Friday due to an injury, but the ailment isn't believed to be serious.

ESPN reported that Smith was dealing with an ankle injury, while NFL.com reported that the problem was a sore foot.

Following the team's 24-16 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in East Rutherford, N.J., Jets coach Aaron Glenn said of Smith's health, "It's nothing to be alarmed about."

Glenn classified Smith as being day-to-day.

The issue arose in a joint practice between the Jets and the Buccaneers on Wednesday, and Glenn decided to keep Smith on the sideline as a precautionary measure.

Smith, 35, is back with the Jets, with whom he began his NFL career. After playing for the Jets from 2013-16, he had stints with the New York Giants (2017), Los Angeles Chargers (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2020-24) and Las Vegas Raiders (2025).

The battle to be his backup heated up on Thursday when rookie Cade Klubnik started and led the team to a field goal and a touchdown on his two drives. The fourth-round draft choice out of Clemson connected on 5 of 7 passes for 56 yards.

Bailey Zappe tossed two interceptions while going 6 of 10 for 55 yards. Brady Cook went 9 of 15 for 108 yards.