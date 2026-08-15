NFL roundup: Josh Allen, Bills open up Highmark Stadium in style

Josh Allen passed for 111 yards and one touchdown and the Buffalo Bills opened Highmark Stadium with a 29-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers in a preseason game at Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday afternoon.

Allen tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman in the first quarter and completed 6 of 8 passes in the club's preseason opener. It also was Buffalo's first game since Sean McDermott was fired as coach and replaced by Joe Brady.

The new stadium is located right next to where the former one resided, and the Bills made themselves comfortable as Ian Wheeler and Frank Gore Jr. scored on fourth-quarter runs to boost Buffalo's lead to 29-7.

Bryce Young played sparingly for the Panthers (1-1) and was 3-of-5 passing for 18 yards. Kenny Pickett and Kyle Trask threw touchdown passes and Trask also was picked off once.

Bears 34, Browns 10

Case Keenum completed 9 of 10 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns to help Chicago roll past visiting Cleveland in the preseason opener for both teams.

Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams didn't play and Tyson Bagent (169 yards) and Keenum helped Chicago recover from an early 10-0 deficit. Jamree Kromah had two sacks and a fumble recovery for the Bears.

Deshaun Watson, who missed all of last season due to an Achilles injury, completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards and guided Cleveland to all of its points in the first half. Watson is competing for the starting job with Shedeur Sanders, who completed 6 of 11 passes for 79 yards and one interception.

Vikings 13, Giants 10

Carson Wentz threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Myles Price in the third quarter and Kyler Murray made a brief appearance as Minnesota staved off New York in both teams' opener.

Murray is the Vikings' new quarterback after playing seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He completed 2 of 3 passes for 10 yards. Minnesota defender Jamal Adams was carted off with an apparently serious knee injury.

Jaxson Dart threw a touchdown pass to Malachi Fields for the Giants, who were playing their first game under new coach John Harbaugh. Jameis Winston completed 8 of 9 passes for 89 yards.