Report: Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon lands $132M extension

The Seattle Seahawks are in agreement with Devon Witherspoon on a four-year, $132 million extension that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, ESPN reported Saturday.

The deal reportedly includes more than $101 million in guaranteed money for Witherspoon, a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three seasons and a Super Bowl champion last season.

The contract's $33 million average annual value exceeds the $31.1 million earned by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and the $31 million earned by the Los Angeles Rams' Trent McDuffie, per Over The Cap.

Witherspoon, 25, was the fifth overall pick from Illinois in 2023. He has 249 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions in 43 games (42 starts) for Seattle. He also had a sack in the 29-13 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Witherspoon returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown against the New York Giants during his 2023 rookie campaign.

The Seahawks exercised Witherspoon's fifth-year option in March, which will pay him about $21.2 million in 2027. He is due a base salary of $1.145 million in 2026.