Report: Steelers DT Keeanu Benton signs 4-year, $72M extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly signed defensive tackle Keeanu Benton to a four-year, $72 million extension.

ESPN reported Friday night that the deal would make Benton the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in franchise history at $18 million per season.

Benton, 25, started all 17 games last season and set career highs with 5.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 51 tackles.

He has 7.5 sacks, 28 QB hits, 123 tackles, nine passes defensed, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 51 games (40 starts) since being drafted by the Steelers in the second round in 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Benton becomes the third member of Pittsburgh's 2023 draft class to land an extension this offseason, joining outside linebacker Nick Herbig and tight end Darnell Washington.