Seahawks DE DeMarcus Lawrence: 'This will be my last year'

Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence plans to retire following the 2026 season, his 13th in the NFL.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection told a Yahoo Sports reporter on Friday that "this will be my last year."

Lawrence, 34, won the Super Bowl with Seattle last season following 11 campaigns with the Dallas Cowboys.

He made 16 starts in 2025, recorded six sacks and recovered three fumbles -- two of them for touchdowns.

Lawrence said he wants to spend more time with his wife and six children back in Dallas, and that he thought about retiring after last season.

"It was a tough process," he said. "But through the grace of God, I'm able to play another year and soak it all up one more good time before I hang it up."

Lawrence has 67.5 sacks, 503 tackles, 146 QB hits, 24 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 157 career games (139 starts) with the Cowboys (2014-24) and Seahawks. Dallas drafted him in the second round in 2014 and he made the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Lawrence signed a three-year, $32.5 million deal with Seattle in March 2025. He is due a base salary of $8.15 million in 2026 and $9.65 million in 2027, per Spotrac.