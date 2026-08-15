Tennessee S Edrees Farooq (knee) ruled out for season

Tennessee starting safety Edrees Farooq will miss the 2026 season after sustaining a torn patellar tendon on Friday.

A school spokesman confirmed the extent of Farooq's right knee injury to ESPN on Saturday.

"We stand with Edrees and support him as he begins the recovery process," the Tennessee football program said in a statement. "We know he will continue to make a strong leadership impact on our team this fall."

Farooq, a 6-foot, 202-pound junior from Columbia, Md., left the practice field in an ambulance on Friday and was transported to the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Farooq finished second in the Southeastern Conference with four forced fumbles and second on the team with two interceptions along with 76 tackles while starting all 13 games for Tennessee in 2025. He returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in a 56-34 win at Kentucky on Oct. 25.

He played in all 13 games as a freshman for the Volunteers in 2024 and contributed 13 tackles.

Tennessee opens the season at home against Furman on Sept. 5. Head coach Josh Heupel's squad is coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2025.