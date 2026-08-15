Tennessee S Edrees Farooq (knee) ruled out for season (College Football)

Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) catches the ball during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025.

College Football

Tennessee S Edrees Farooq (knee) ruled out for season

By Field Level Media

Aug 15, 20268 hours ago

Tennessee starting safety Edrees Farooq will miss the 2026 season after sustaining a torn patellar tendon on Friday.

A school spokesman confirmed the extent of Farooq's right knee injury to ESPN on Saturday.

"We stand with Edrees and support him as he begins the recovery process," the Tennessee football program said in a statement. "We know he will continue to make a strong leadership impact on our team this fall."

Farooq, a 6-foot, 202-pound junior from Columbia, Md., left the practice field in an ambulance on Friday and was transported to the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Farooq finished second in the Southeastern Conference with four forced fumbles and second on the team with two interceptions along with 76 tackles while starting all 13 games for Tennessee in 2025. He returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in a 56-34 win at Kentucky on Oct. 25.

He played in all 13 games as a freshman for the Volunteers in 2024 and contributed 13 tackles.

Tennessee opens the season at home against Furman on Sept. 5. Head coach Josh Heupel's squad is coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2025.

--Field Level Media

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