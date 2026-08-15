Vikings' Jamal Adams carted off field vs. Giants

Three-time Pro Bowl defender Jamal Adams was carted off the field in his first game with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

The team has not announced details about the injury.

Adams, 30, appeared to sustain the injury during a touchdown play early in the second quarter, when Jaxson Dart connected with Malachi Fields for a 15-yard pass. Adams stumbled while defending receiver Calvin Austin III and stayed on the turf. Adams then entered the medical tent and a cart was brought to take him to the locker room for further evaluation.

Adams played 11 defensive snaps before leaving the game and was credited with one tackle.

Adams signed with the Vikings on July 27 as a linebacker, but he also has played safety since joining the team. He played in every game for the Raiders last season after playing in 15 games over the previous three seasons.