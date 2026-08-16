Cowboys sign 8-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller

Eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller is set to play his 15th NFL season back in his home state after signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Miller confirmed the news (first reported by ESPN) on his Instagram account, posting a picture of himself in a Cowboys uniform with the caption, "Hereee Weee Gooo @dallascowboys LFG!!!"

The Cowboys later announced the signing. Terms were not disclosed.

Miller is a native of Texas who played collegiately at Texas A&M. He elected free agency in March after one season with the Washington Commanders. He's now set to play for his third team in as many seasons.

The 37-year-old edge rusher ranks first among active players in career sacks (138.5), tied for ninth in NFL history. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft has had at least six sacks in all but two of his seasons and has earned eight All-Pro honors, but hasn't done so or made a Pro Bowl since 2019.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl 50 MVP has also amassed 607 tackles, 271 quarterback hits, 177 tackles for loss, 27 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions over 203 games (164 starts) for the Denver Broncos (2011-2021), Los Angeles Rams (2021), Buffalo Bills (2022-24) and Commanders.

He joins a Cowboys team looking to snap a two-year playoff drought and a defense that tied for 22nd in the NFL in sacks in 2025 (35) after shipping Micah Parsons off to Green Bay last August.