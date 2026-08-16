Report: Browns to sign DE Za'Darius Smith

The Browns are expected to sign three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith, Cleveland.com reported on Sunday.

Per the report, Smith is expected to fly to Cleveland to sign a contract on Sunday, three days after the team hosted him for a tryout. He will join a pass rush that includes offseason acquisition Jared Verse, Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire.

Smith, who turns 34 on Sept. 8, initially announced his retirement from the NFL on Oct. 13, 2025.

He recorded 10 tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in five games (two starts) last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

For his career, Smith collected 70.5 sacks, 343 tackles, 10 forced fumbles and 16 passes defensed in 145 games (98 starts) for the Baltimore Ravens (2015-18), Green Bay Packers (2019-21), Minnesota Vikings (2022), Browns (2023-24), Detroit Lions (2024) and Eagles (2025).

Smith recorded a career-high 13.5 sacks with the Packers in 2019 and followed it up with 12.5 more in 2020.

The Ravens drafted Smith in the fourth round out of Kentucky in 2015.