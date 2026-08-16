Report: Commanders QB Marcus Mariota (MCL) to miss time

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota likely will be sidelined for the remainder of the preseason due to a sprained MCL, ESPN reported on Sunday.

Mariota sustained the injury on a non-contact play early in the first quarter of Friday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.

He signed a one-year, $7 million contract in March to serve as the backup to Jayden Daniels in Washington.

Sam Hartman and seventh-round draft pick Athan Kaliakmanis are the other quarterbacks for the Commanders.

Mariota, 32, played in 11 games as Daniels' replacement last season, going 2-6 as a starter. He completed 139 of 227 passes (61.2%) for 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 50 times for 297 yards and one touchdown.

Selected by Tennessee with the second overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota compiled a 29-32 record as a starter for the Titans from 2015-19 and went 5-8 as the starter for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon, Mariota has completed 62.8% of his passes for 17,879 yards, 107 touchdowns and 62 interceptions in 104 games (82 starts) for the Titans, Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21), Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles (2023) and Commanders.