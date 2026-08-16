Reports: Vikings defender Jamal Adams out for season with knee injury

Minnesota Vikings defender Jamal Adams will miss the entire 2026 season due to a right knee injury sustained in the team's first preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday, according to reports by ESPN and NFL Network.

Adams, 30, appeared to sustain the injury during a touchdown play early in the second quarter, when Jaxson Dart connected with Malachi Fields for a 15-yard pass. Adams stumbled while defending receiver Calvin Austin III and stayed on the turf. Adams then entered the medical tent and a cart was brought to take him to the locker room for further evaluation.

While the Vikings haven't yet commented on Adams' status, Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell said after the preseason game that he was "crushed" for Adams and that the team would miss him.

Adams signed with the Vikings on July 27 as a linebacker, but he also has played safety since joining the team.

A former first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons from 2018-20, earning a first-team All-Pro honor in 2019.

He's made 546 tackles, 55 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 102 games (87 starts) for the New York Jets (2017-19), Seattle Seahawks (2020-23), Tennessee Titans (2024), Detroit Lions (2024) and Las Vegas Raiders (2025)

After injuries limited him to 15 total games over the 2022-24 seasons, Adams played 17 games (four starts) last season for the Raiders.