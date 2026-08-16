Seven months after knee injury, Bears activate OT Ozzy Trapilo

The Chicago Bears have taken tackle Ozzy Trapilo off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, clearing Trapilo to return to practice on Sunday, just seven months after he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon.

The knee injury -- which was expected to sideline Trapilo for some if not all of the 2026 NFL season -- was sustained in the Bears' 31-27 wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers in January.

A six-game starter who appeared in 14 games overall as a rookie out of Boston College, Trapilo came on late in the season before sustaining the injury.

Earlier this offseason, the Bears' front office had expressed doubt over the young player's availability at all in 2026. Instead, his activation shows a recovery ahead of schedule and could allow Trapilo to work his way back over the course of the rest of training camp.

The Bears have yet to settle on a starting option at left tackle. Braxton Jones might be the current favorite for the role, though he is dealing with his own knee issues, suffered two weeks ago.

Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills platooned at the spot in the Bears' preseason opener vs. the Cleveland Browns, with neither standing out.