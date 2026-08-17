Ex-Ravens LB O.J. Brigance dies after 19-year battle with ALS

O.J. Brigance, a linebacker on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 team that won the Super Bowl, died Monday at age 56 after a long fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Brigance received the diagnosis of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2007. He and his wife, Chanda Brigance, set up a foundation designed "to equip, encourage, and empower people living with ALS," according to the organization's website. O.J. Brigance also continued working for the Ravens' front office.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement, "We are devastated by the awful news that we have lost O.J. Brigance. O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. He was a vibrant person who became one of the first Ravens heroes with his passionate play, including the first tackle in the 2000 Super Bowl.

"Known for his big smile and welcoming nature, it was easy to feel a special connection with O.J. from the moment you met him. His infectious smile and the inspirational way he lived and played endeared him to everyone he touched, both inside our building and across this city.

"This is a tremendously sad day for Baltimore. O.J. will be remembered for his service to our community, to the Ravens and to the fight to find a cure for ALS."

Baltimore executive vice president Ozzie Newsome added of Brigance in a statement, "He was a hero to this city long before his courageous battle with ALS and became an even greater inspiration in the way he faced it with the same fight, faith and grace he brought to the football field."

Former Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement, "O.J. was a man of great faith who was given a very challenging purpose, and he met it perfectly in every way through the great glory of God. I look forward to seeing him again in heaven someday."

A Houston native who played in college for Rice, Brigance broke into the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, appearing in a total of 60 games from 1996 to 1999.

In his lone season with the Ravens, Brigance appeared in 16 regular-season games, then four more in the 2000-01 postseason, serving as a key special teams player.

Brigance subsequently played for the then-St. Louis Rams (2001-02) and the New England Patriots (2002).

In 98 career NFL games, Brigance registered 42 tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, according to pro-football-reference.com.