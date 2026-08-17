Jets RB Breece Hall leaves practice with groin injury

New York Jets running back Breece Hall left Monday's practice with trainers after sustaining a groin injury.

Hall went down untouched after making a catch. He will undergo further testing but the initial belief is that the injury is not serious, head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters.

Hall, 25, is heading into his fifth season after signing a three-year, $45.75 million contract extension in May.

He has rushed for 3,398 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first four seasons since the Jets selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State.

Hall ran for a career-high 1,065 yards in 2025, becoming the first Jets player since Chris Ivory in 2015 to surpass the 1,000-yard mark. He also has 188 receptions for 1,642 yards and nine scores in 56 NFL games (50 starts).

The Jets play their second preseason game on Friday against the host Pittsburgh Steelers. They open the regular season on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 13.