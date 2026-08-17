Miami dismisses WR Cam Vaughn from program (College Football)

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Oct 3, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Cam Vaughn (4) tips a catch against the Brigham Young Cougars during the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

College Football

Miami dismisses WR Cam Vaughn from program

By Field Level Media

Aug 17, 202610 hours ago

Miami has dismissed wideout Cam Vaughn from the program, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal confirmed Monday.

"Wish him the best," Cristobal told a WQAM morning radio show. He declined to provide a reason for the departure.

Vaughn transferred to Miami during the offseason after one season at West Virginia (2025) and two at Jacksonville State (2023-24).

He caught 35 passes for 541 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Mountaineers last season, increasing his career totals to 83 receptions for 1,344 yards (16.2-yard average) and nine scores in 29 games.

--Field Level Media

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