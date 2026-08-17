Miami dismisses WR Cam Vaughn from program

Miami has dismissed wideout Cam Vaughn from the program, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal confirmed Monday.

"Wish him the best," Cristobal told a WQAM morning radio show. He declined to provide a reason for the departure.

Vaughn transferred to Miami during the offseason after one season at West Virginia (2025) and two at Jacksonville State (2023-24).

He caught 35 passes for 541 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Mountaineers last season, increasing his career totals to 83 receptions for 1,344 yards (16.2-yard average) and nine scores in 29 games.