NFL transactions roundup: Panthers sign TE Darren Waller

--The Panthers officially added tight end Darren Waller and waived offensive lineman Joshua Gray and outside linebacker Nick Hampton on Monday.

Waller, 33, ended his retirement to play for the Dolphins last season, posting 24 receptions for 283 yards and six touchdowns in six games.

Over nine seasons with four teams, the sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2015 has 374 receptions for 4,407 yards with 26 scores in 95 games (66 starts). His lone Pro Bowl selection came in 2020.

Gray, 26, joined the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2025 but did not appear in a game.

Hampton, 26, was a fifth-round selection of the Rams in 2023 and played three seasons with Los Angeles. In 36 games, he totaled 17 tackles and two passes defensed.

--The Texans signed former Jets starting cornerback Bryce Hall.

Hall, 28, has not played in an NFL game since sustaining a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle in the 2024 season opener while playing for the Buccaneers. He was on their practice squad last season.

A fifth-round pick by New York in 2020, he has recorded two interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 122 tackles in 40 games (26 starts) with the Jets (2020-23) and Bucs.

--The Falcons released punter Matthew Hayball and offensive lineman Layden Robinson.

With the release of the 29-year-old Hayball, who has one year of NFL experience with the Saints in 2024, Jake Bailey will be Atlanta's punter after signing a three-year, $9 million contract in the offseason.

Robinson, 25, appeared in 13 games (11 starts) for the Patriots in 2024, after the team selected him in the fourth round of the NFL draft that year. He was let go by the Patriots early last season and spent time on the practice squad of the Raiders.

--The Bills signed linebacker Otis Reese IV and released fullback Jackson Acker.

Three days after releasing him, the Bills re-signed Reese for this third stint with the team in less than a year. The 28-year-old spent two weeks on Buffalo's practice squad last season before joining the Patriots' practice squad.

Waived on July 31 by the Patriots, Reese re-signed with the Bills on Aug. 6.

Reese played in 20 games (five starts) with the Titans in 2023-24, collecting 38 tackles and one interception.

Acker, 23, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, rushed for 415 yards and three TDs to go with 276 receiving yards and three scores in 50 games.

--The Eagles signed cornerback Isaiah Bolden and released offensive lineman Hollin Pierce.

A seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2023, the 26-year-old Bolden played in 14 games in 2024 and also spent time with the 49ers and the UFL's Louisville Kings.

Pierce, 25, joined the Eagles last season but the undrafted free agent out of Rutgers did not play in a regular-season game.