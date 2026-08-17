Ohio State No. 1, Oregon No. 2 in preseason AP Top 25 poll

For the first time in 65 years and only the second time ever, the Big Ten Conference boasts the top two teams in the AP preseason Top 25 poll with Ohio State ranked No. 1 and Oregon No. 2.

The Buckeyes received 40 first-place votes to gain the No. 1 spot for the ninth time overall and the first time since 2015.

The Ducks, awarded 14 first-place votes, had never been ranked as high as No. 2 in the preseason poll, having opened at No. 3 four times.

Two-time defending SEC champion Georgia did not receive any first-place votes but is ranked No. 3, ahead of Notre Dame (six first-place votes) and Texas.

Defending national champion Indiana (eight first-place votes) is No. 6, just ahead of title game opponent Miami, which received one first-place vote. Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Oklahoma round out the top 10.

The last time two Big Ten teams topped the preseason poll was 1961, when Iowa and Ohio State were Nos. 1 and 2. This year, the Big Ten will take aim at a record fourth straight national title following wins by Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana.

While the Big Ten receives the accolades, the Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with nine teams in the Top 25, including five in the top 10 for the first time since 2013.

The Big 12 has four teams in the Top 25, highlighted by conference champion Texas Tech at No. 12. In the ACC, Miami is joined by No. 19 SMU and No. 24 Louisville.

No. 1 Buckeyes will get tested early and often. They play Texas on the road on Sept. 12 and five of their nine conference games are against preseason-ranked teams, including at Iowa, Indiana and USC and against Oregon at home. The Buckeyes then wrap up the regular season at home against Michigan.

1. Ohio State (40) 2. Oregon (14) 3. Georgia 4. Notre Dame (6) 5. Texas 6. Indiana (8) 7. Miami (1) 8. Texas A&M 9. Ole Miss 10. Oklahoma 11. LSU 12. Texas Tech 13. Alabama 14. BYU 14. USC 16. Michigan 17. Washington 18. Penn State 19. SMU 20. Tennessee 21. Utah 22. Iowa 23. Houston 24. Louisville 25. Missouri