Report: Giants signing LB Chandler Martin to 1-year deal

The New York Giants are signing linebacker Chandler Martin to a one-year deal, according to an ESPN report.

Martin, 23, is set to reunite with head coach John Harbaugh after playing in three games last season for the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie. Financial terms of the deal were not reported.

He sustained a torn ACL in Week 13 and was recently cleared to return, per ESPN.

After Martin recorded five tackles last season in limited action, he signed with the Eagles in March and again in June before he was twice waived. He now lands with an NFC East rival of Philadelphia in New York.