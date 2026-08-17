Reports: Giants sign QB Jake Haener, work out RB Najee Harris

The New York Giants are signing veteran quarterback Jake Haener, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Free agent running back Najee Harris could be next after visiting the team on Monday, according to ESPN.

Haener, 27, worked out for the Giants late last month and adds depth behind starter Jaxson Dart. New York also has Jameis Winston and Brandon Allen on the roster.

Haener played in eight games (one start) for the New Orleans Saints in 2024, completing 18 of 39 passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was released by the Saints in January and signed the next month by the Kansas City Chiefs, who waived him on May 4.

Harris, 28, was a first-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Steelers (2021-24) before making three appearances last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harris has rushed for 4,373 yards and 28 touchdowns and caught 183 passes for 1,174 yards and six scores in 71 career games (68 starts).