Reports: Michigan State hiring WMU's Dan Bartholomae as AD

Michigan State is finalizing a deal to make Dan Bartholomae its new athletic director, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

Bartholomae joins the Spartans from Western Michigan, where he has been the AD since June 2022.

Under his watch, the Broncos won the 2025 national title in hockey and a 2025 conference title in football in addition to record-breaking fundraising efforts.

Before WMU, Bartholomae spent five years as the deputy athletic director at Oregon State.

Bartholomae is replacing J Batt, who departed on July 28 to become the athletic director at Kentucky. Jon Palumbo has been serving as the interim AD.