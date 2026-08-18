Bills WR Keon Coleman sporting walking boot

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman was spotted wearing a walking boot while sitting out practice on Tuesday, per multiple media outlets.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known for Coleman, who had three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown during the Bills' 29-14 preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

Coleman, 23, has struggled to provide a consistent impact since being selected by the Bills in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Former head coach Sean McDermott did not play Coleman in four games last season and he also was fined for tardiness. In 13 regular-season games (six starts), he caught 38 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

Coleman has collected 67 catches for 960 yards and eight TDs in 26 games (18 starts).