Chargers C Tyler Biadasz carted off field with leg injury

Los Angeles Chargers center Tyler Biadasz was carted off the practice field on Tuesday after sustaining a left leg injury during an 11-on-11 drill against the San Francisco 49ers.

Biadasz went to the ground after becoming entangled with 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez, who fell on his lower body. Team trainers attended to Biadasz for nearly five minutes before helping him to his feet. After he was unable to put weight on the injured leg, Biadasz was taken off the field on a medical cart.

The extent of his injury is unknown.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Los Angeles in March to be the Chargers' starting center. A veteran of six NFL seasons, Biadasz earned a 2022 Pro Bowl selection with the Dallas Cowboys and was expected to stabilize the youthful offensive line for quarterback Justin Herbert.

After being drafted in 2020, Biadasz started all 49 games he played for the Cowboys from 2021-23 and added another 31 starts across two seasons with the Commanders, who released him in February. In more than 900 snaps in each season with Washington, he allowed just four total sacks.

Rookie Jake Slaughter stepped in after Biadasz's departure on Tuesday. Slaughter, 23, would likely slot in at center should Biadasz be out an extended period.