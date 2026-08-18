Falcons sign DE Za'Darius Smith to 1-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons signed three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

The Falcons did not reveal the financial terms for Smith, who worked out for the Falcons on Monday. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the deal is worth $6 million and up to $8 million with incentives.

Smith, who turns 34 on Sept. 8, previously played for now-Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski while the two were in Cleveland in 2023 and 2024.

Smith initially announced his retirement from the NFL on Oct. 13, 2025. He visited the Cleveland Browns last week.

The Falcons were thin at the position with James Pearce Jr. being suspended for eight games by the NFL and Jalon Walker sustaining a season-ending knee injury on Aug. 4.

Smith had 10 tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in five games (two starts) last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

For his career, Smith has 70.5 sacks, 343 tackles, 10 forced fumbles and 16 passes defensed in 145 games (98 starts) for the Baltimore Ravens (2015-18), Green Bay Packers (2019-21), Minnesota Vikings (2022), Browns (2023-24), Detroit Lions (2024) and Eagles (2025).

Smith recorded a career-high 13.5 sacks with the Packers in 2019 and followed it up with 12.5 more in 2020.

The Ravens drafted Smith in the fourth round out of Kentucky in 2015.