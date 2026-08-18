Jets coach: RB Breece Hall (groin) to be ready for Week 1

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is expected to be recovered from his groin injury in time for the season opener, head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday.

Glenn told reporters Hall will be out two-to-three weeks and the Jets open the regular season on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 13.

Hall went down untouched after making a catch on Monday.

Hall, 25, is heading into his fifth season after signing a three-year, $45.75 million contract extension in May.

He has rushed for 3,398 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first four seasons since the Jets selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State.

Hall ran for a career-high 1,065 yards in 2025, becoming the first Jets player since Chris Ivory in 2015 to surpass the 1,000-yard mark. He also has 188 receptions for 1,642 yards and nine scores in 56 NFL games (50 starts).