Packers RB Josh Jacobs (groin) returning to practice (NFL)

Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) participates in a drill during the fifth day of training camp on Aug. 3, 2026, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

NFL

Packers RB Josh Jacobs (groin) returning to practice

By Field Level Media

Aug 18, 20269 hours ago

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs returned to practice on Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed.

"He'll be out there today," LaFleur said of Jacobs, who had been sidelined for nearly two weeks by a groin injury.

Jacobs dealt with numerous injuries last season, rushing for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games (all starts). He also had 36 receptions for 282 yards and a score.

Signed to a four-year, $48 million deal in 2024, Jacobs is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2020, 2022, 2024). He also was a first-team All Pro in 2022, when he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 yards as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacobs, 28, has rushed for 7,803 yards with 74 TDs in 105 games (104 starts) with the Raiders (2019-23) and Packers. He has 269 catches for 2,072 yards and two scores. The Raiders picked him in the first round in the 2019 draft.

--Field Level Media

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