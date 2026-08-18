Ravens DE Calais Campbell appreciative of support after family tragedy

Playing football provides a respite for Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who is dealing with a horrific family tragedy.

His older brother Ciarre Campbell faces murder and aggravated assault charges in the July 1 death of their mother, Nateal Campbell, according to Fulton County (Ga.) police records. Those records said the 71-year-old woman's body was discovered in her home in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood and that her throat was cut.

Ciarre Campbell, 41, is still in custody after his attorney withdrew his request for bond in July, according to an ESPN report.

Calais Campbell, who turns 40 on Sept. 1, spoke with media for the first time since the tragedy on Tuesday at the Ravens' training facility in Owings Mills, Md.

"I just wanted to say these last couple months have been pretty tough for me and my family," Campbell said. "But (I've) been working through it and I really appreciate all the love and support and the prayers that have been coming from all over, really from all the NFL community, all the fan bases. So I appreciate the prayers. Continue praying for us because we need it."

He reported to the Ravens at the start of training camp in late July and was excused from practice the first week to let him gear up for football activities.

"I love the game of football a lot. It's a place (that) brings me joy," Campbell said. "This is a very fun place for me to be. And so playing football has been great for me."

Campbell acknowledged that training required an adjustment. He pledges to be ready when Baltimore opens the season on Sept. 13 at the Indianapolis Colts.

"I work really hard (and) I feel really good where I'm at," he said. "Practices have been going well. I really like where I'm at right now. The coaches did a really good job of letting me ease in and get myself where I need to be. September cannot come soon enough."

Campbell signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract in April to play his 19th NFL season in 2026 with the Ravens. He has recorded 117 sacks and 960 tackles in 278 regular-season games (259 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2008-16, 2025), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19), Ravens (2020-22), Atlanta Falcons (2023) and Miami Dolphins (2024). He also has 38 tackles across 15 playoff games (10 starts).

He was a second-round draft pick in 2008 by the Cardinals. A six-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 first-team All-Pro, Campbell was honored as the 2019 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year. In partnership with his mother, he launched the Charles Richard Campbell (CRC) Foundation focused on "inspiring youth to chase their dreams."