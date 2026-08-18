Report: Bears RB Kyle Monangai (knee) out multiple weeks

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai will be sidelined multiple weeks with a hyperextended right knee, ESPN reported.

He underwent an MRI after sustaining the injury at Sunday's practice, where he got tangled up with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during an 11-on-11 period.

The timeline puts Monangai's availability for the Sept. 13 season opener at Carolina in jeopardy.

Playing behind lead back D'Andre Swift, Monangai rushed for 783 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games (one start) during his rookie season in 2025. He also had 18 catches for 164 yards.

Monangai, 24, was selected by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Rutgers.