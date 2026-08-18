Report: Patriots sign veteran G Greg Van Roten (NFL)

Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greg Van Roten, a guard with the NY Giants, speaks to the press after a practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ, May 28, 2025.

NFL

Report: Patriots sign veteran G Greg Van Roten

By Field Level Media

Aug 18, 20267 hours ago

The New England Patriots signed veteran guard Greg Van Roten to a one-year, $3 million contract, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

The deal includes a signing bonus, active roster bonuses and playing-time incentives worth up to $4.5 million, per the report.

The Patriots were in the market for depth on the offensive line after Ben Brown, the top reserve at both center and guard, injured his leg in the 13-13 tie against the Indianapolis Colts in their exhibition opener last Thursday. Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Saturday that Brown will be out "a few weeks" and possibly for up to two months while missing the rest of the preseason.

Van Roten, 36, played every offensive snap for the New York Giants in each of the past two seasons.

He has only missed one game in the past five seasons and has played left and right guard during his 11-year NFL career.

Van Roten has appeared in 144 games (105 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2012-13), Carolina Panthers (2017-19), New York Jets (2020-21), Buffalo Bills (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2023) and Giants. He played in the CFL from 2015-16.

--Field Level Media

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