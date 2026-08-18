Report: Texas LT Trevor Goosby nursing bone bruise on knee

Texas star left tackle Trevor Goosby has been diagnosed with a bone bruise on his left knee, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Per the network, Goosby underwent an MRI after sustaining the injury during Monday's practice -- with the timeline for recovery to be decided in the near future.

The news is crucial given that the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Goosby -- who is rated by ESPN as the top offensive tackle prospect -- protects the blindside of quarterback Arch Manning.

Goosby was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025 and started all 13 games for the Longhorns last season.

No. 5 Texas opens this season against Texas State on Sept. 5 in Austin before hosting top-ranked Ohio State the following week.

Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani could shuffle from right tackle to left to replace Goosby. Siani started all 13 games last season for the Demon Deacons.

"I think we have a really good understanding of who Melvin Siani is right now. ... This guy's a tough ass," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. "I'll be quite frank with everybody. I thought I was getting (mostly) a pass protector when we recruited him. I'm getting a tough-ass run blocker who is a good pass protector, and that's encouraging for us because clearly we know how important the run game is going to be for us."